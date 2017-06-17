London’s Muslim Mayor Gets Worst News Of His Career After Running His Mouth At Trump

A few weeks ago, London’s Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan received a string of heated tweets from President Donald Trump, who criticized him for his handling of the Manchester terrorist attack. Khan appeared shockingly nonchalant in his reaction to the devastating tragedy, claiming there was “no cause for alarm” because police officers were on the London streets.

Now, it appears his problems are far from over. According to Daily Mail, a massive fire broke out at London’s Grenfell Tower, leaving a death count of what some fear will be in the dozens.

On Thursday, when Khan visited the scene, he was met by a mob of more than 300 people who were frustrated with his hesitance to act.

“What are you going to do about it?” one little boy was reportedly seen saying to Khan.

“People are justifiably angry and I share their anger and I share their demand for answers,” Khan responded.

As tensions escalated, Khan was forced to hide in a church while authorities calmed the situation.

“Many are grieving and are heartbroken, but also people are frustrated because for years and years they have been expressing their concern, for the last few months more so, and they are justifiably angry, and I share their anger,” Khan said.

“That’s why yesterday I said to government ministers that they need to make sure checks are done now to make sure tower blocks are safe. But also we need to make sure that the public inquiry doesn’t report in two, three years time,” he added.

“We can’t afford for that to happen, so what I’ve said is there will be an interim response this summer to make sure these questions are answered,” he concluded.