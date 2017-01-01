A-List Celeb Makes Sick Comment About Trump… He Should Be Arrested

Known for his complete lack of class, it is no wonder that Charlie Sheen took things to an all-time low this month.

After the tragic death of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, Sheen took to twitter to wish that Trump becomes the next person to die.

This is just one of many disturbing comments we’ve seen from liberals this year—who have stopped trying to take the “high road” altogether. Instead, they seem intent on targeting families, insulting leaders and even calling for another tragic death.