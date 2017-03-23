Lindsey Graham Disgusting Threat To Trump… Backstabbing Politics At Its Finest

It’s almost unfathomable how many Republican lawmakers who ran for President against Donald Trump are now letting their jealousy get the best of them. Topping this list is South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who recently attacked future Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during his confirmation hearing.

“Now, about what’s going on in the country with President Trump, whether you like him or you don’t, he is the president, but you have said several times that he is not above the law as president. Is that correct?” Graham asked.

“Yes, senator,” Gorsuch responded.

“You told Senator Leahy if there is a law passed that a Muslim could not serve in the military you believe based on current law that would be an illegal act,” Graham continued.

“Yes, senator, I see that having all sorts of constitutional problems under current law,” Gorsuch calmly replied.

“So if we have laws on the book that prevent waterboarding, do you agree with me that the Detainee Treatment Act prevents waterboarding?” Graham said, in a rather vicious tone.

“Yes, senator, that’s my recollection of it,” Gorsuch said.

“In case President Trump is watching, which he may very well be, one you did a good job picking Judge Gorsuch,” Graham said, before delivering a thinly veiled threat. “Number two, here is the bad part, if you start waterboarding people you may get impeached. Is that a fair summary?”

“Senator, the impeachment power belongs to this body,” Gorsuch answered in an impressive act of self-control.

“OK that’s even better,” Graham said. “Would it be subject to prosecution?”

