Lindsey Graham Betrays Trump Right Before The Inauguration With Infuriating Demand

Lindsey Graham may call himself a Republican, but make no mistake—he intends to backstab Donald Trump at every turn. For weeks now, Barack Obama and the media have been pushing the theory that Russia interfered with the voting process in our election to help Trump win. Now, Graham is scolding everyone who applauded WikiLeaks for releasing information about Hillary Clinton.

“To my Republican friends who are gleeful, you’re making a huge mistake,” Graham commented. “When WikiLeaks released information during the Bush years about the Iraq War, that was embarrassing to the administration—that put our troops at risk—most Democrats condemned it, some celebrated it. Most Republicans are condemning what Russia did and to those who are gleeful, you’re a political hack. You’re not a Republican and you’re not a patriot.”

“When one party is compromised, all of us are compromised,” he continued. “And here’s what I’m going to do with Senator McCain: we will introduce sanctions that are bipartisan, that go beyond the sanctions today against Russia, that will hit them in the financial sector and the energy sector, where they’re the weakest.”

“And we’re going to give President Trump an opportunity to make Russia pay a price for interfering in our election so it will deter others in the future,” Graham concluded, before challenging Trump with, “I hope you will take advantage of it.”

