Lindsay Graham Publicly Attacks Trump And Delivers Him Massive Threat

On Thursday, special counselor Robert Mueller dropped a bombshell by revealing that he has impaneled a grand jury. Now, Sen. Lindsey Graham has issued a disturbing threat to President Donald Trump if he makes the decision to fire Mueller.

“Any effort to go after Mueller could be the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency unless Mueller did something wrong,” Graham said.

Mueller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee he would only remove Mueller “for a good cause.”

“And I am required to put that cause in writing. That’s what I would do. If there were good cause, I would consider it,” Rosenstein told the senators. “If there were not good cause, it wouldn’t matter to me what anybody says.”

This comes after Graham indicated that Trump is getting ready to go to war with North Korea.

“There is a military option to destroy North Korea’s program and North Korea itself,” Graham said. “If there’s going to be a war to stop him [Kim Jong Un], it will be over there. If thousands die, they’re going to die over there, they’re not going to die here and he’s [Trump] told me that to my face.”

“And that may be provocative, but not really,” he continued. “When you’re president of the United States, where does your allegiance lie? To the people of the United States. This man, Kim Jong Un, is threatening America with a nuclear tip missile. President Trump doesn’t want a war, the Chinese can stop this, but to China, South Korea, and Japan, Donald Trump is not going to allow this missile.”

