Libs Go Crazy After Donald Trump Eats Two Scoops Of Ice Cream… Here’s Why

It’s clear that CNN is latching on to any excuse to bash President Donald Trump—even if that means psychoanalyzing the Commander in Chief for eating two scoops of ice cream—something the network apparently thinks is an inexcusable act.

It started with an article from TIME Magazine.

“The waiters know well Trump’s personal preferences,” the article notes. “As he settles down, they bring him a Diet Coke, while the rest of us are served water, with the Vice President sitting at one end of the table.”

“With the salad course, Trump is served what appears to be Thousand Island dressing instead of the creamy vinaigrette for his guests. When the chicken arrives, he is the only one given an extra dish of sauce. At the dessert course, he gets two scoops of vanilla ice cream with his chocolate cream pie, instead of the single scoop for everyone else,” the article continues.

Apparently, that was enough to set CNN off.

“The President gets two scoops, you know, everyone around the table gets one, and no word if there were sprinkles,” CNN’s Brook Baldwin said in an interview.

“Right, well, the broader here is, the White House staff has adapted to Donald Trump’s case. So when everyone else gets water, he gets a diet coke. When everybody else gets one scoop of ice cream, he gets two,” CNN political reporter Chris Cillizza notes.

