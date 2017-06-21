Libs Go Crazy After Chick-Fil-A Owner Does Unthinkable To His Employees

Liberals love to vilify Chick-fil-A, but one restaurant owner in Austin, Texas just showed just how strong the company’s values truly are.

The restaurant was reportedly shut down for five months for renovations, but instead of temporarily laying off the 50 employees working at the restaurant, owner Jeff Glover decided to continue paying them. In addition, Glover gave everyone on the team a $1 raise for their loyalty to him and the brand.

A starting job at Glover’s Chick-fil-A location pays $11 an hour. Glover pays his employees roughly $3,600 a month before taxes.

“I wasn’t expecting less than that—he is always taking care of us,” one worker wrote.

The location also earned rave reviews from Yelp reviewers.

“This Chick-fil-A was glowing it was so clean! My server was very friendly, and personally brought me my drink and food (both of which were accurate). Great experience,” one customer wrote.

What do you think? Do you love Chick-fil-A?