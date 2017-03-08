Libs Furious After This Was Spotted At Trump’s New DC Hotel… Take A Look For Yourself

Donald Trump’s new hotel in Washington D.C. is set in the Old Post Office Pavillion—the second largest building in the city. Ever since Trump transformed it into the Trump International Hotel, it has undergone a series of significant changes, becoming a place for world leaders and celebrities to “be seen.”

This past week, President Trump was spotted dining with British Brexit politician Nigel Farage at the hotel’s balcony restaurant. Days later, Doug Deason and Doug Manchester, two major Republican donors, had coffee with Rep. Darrell Issa there.

“I’ve never come through this lobby and not seen someone I know,” said Deason.

“I can tell you this hotel will be the most successful hotel in Washington, D.C.,” Manchester added, noting that the hotel’s location near both the White House and Congress will make it especially popular.

Of course, not everyone is thrilled about the investment. Liberal ethic lawyers already have their eye on the establishment, preparing to use it against Trump.

“President Trump is in effect inviting people and companies and countries to channel money to him through the hotel,” Kathleen Clark, a former ethics lawyer for the District of Columbia and a law professor at Washington University, commented.

What do you think? Do you support Trump’s hotel or is he crossing the line?