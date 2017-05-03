Libs Block Traffic In Protest, Ends Horribly For Them [SEE FOR YOURSELF]

In the past few years, liberals have been blocking traffic on highways as a method of protest. Last year, after the killing of Keith Lamont Scott, protesters took over the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina. Now, the state is fighting back.

According to reports, North Carolina just passed the controversial House Bill 330, which protects drivers who hit protesters with their vehicles. The measure shields them from a lawsuit brought by the person they injure.

“As we’ve seen, time and time again, folks run out in the middle of the streets and the interstates in Charlotte attempt to block traffic,” Republican Rep. Justin Burr said in his introduction of the bill. He also explained that “drivers don’t have to fear driving through Charlotte or anywhere in North Carolina.”

Burr said that it “provides that a person driving an automobile while exercising due care is immune for civil liability for any injury to another if the injured person was participating in a demonstration or protest and blocking traffic.”

Burr clarified that the “bill does not allow for a driver of a vehicle to target protesters intentionally. That obviously is not the intention.”

The bill has already passed in the North Carolina House and is now heading to the senate.