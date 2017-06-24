Libs Block Traffic For The Last Time, Pissed Off Biker Gives Them Worst Surprise Of Their Lives [VIDEO]

On Wednesday, a group of anti-Trump protesters decided to launch a protest against the president by lying in the middle of a San Francisco street on Wednesday. They didn’t expect a biker to come in a give them a loud wake-up call.

The protesters had organized a “die-in” to protest against Trump’s healthcare plans by lying in the middle of the road outside the San Francisco Federal Building. Footage shows dozens of activists sprawled in the middle of the road as a red motorcycle approaches them without hesitation.

Instead of stopping, the motorcycle proceeds to drive through them.

Emily Lee, the spokeswoman for the Senior and Disability Action, whined that the biker was “definitely targeting us.”

“Everyone thought he was just confused, but he didn’t stop, and at some point it became clear he was going to come through the crowd and people jumped out of the way,” Lee said, explaining that the biker then turned around and began driving back into the activists before a police officer drew his gun and ordered him to stop.

Police have arrested the biker and are currently holding him in custody, but no charges have been filed at this time.