Liberals React In Absurd Way After Trump Replaces Obama’s Surgeon General With Black Woman [LOOK]

Once again, the mainstream media is proving they are willing to do whatever it takes to take President Trump down—even if that means ignoring any of the president’s actions that counteract their “racist and misogynistic” narrative.

Recently, Donald Trump replaced Obama’s Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy with Deputy Surgeon General Sylvia Trent-Adams, a black woman.

“Dr. Vivek Murthy—an Obama appointee—resigns as Surgeon General, replaced by deputy Sylvia Trent-Adams, a nurse,” ABC wrote in a misleading headline.

Trent-Adams is more than a nurse. The media is trying to position her as “under-qualified” but that is not the case at all.

“Actually she is a nurse with a DOCTORATE in Nursing! SO YOU CAN CALL HER DR. Maybe research before making a fool of yourself! Wow!!” Rachel Campbell, one Twitter user, responded.

“The writers of this tweet are subliminally attacking this black woman signaling she isn’t educated like her former boss,” another Twitter user wrote.

What do you think? Has this bias gotten out of control?