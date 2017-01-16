Liberals Launch Disgusting Plan To Get Trump Removed From Office Using Constitutional Amendment

With just days until Donald Trump becomes our nation’s 45th president, liberals are scrambling to find a way to keep him out of the White House. In a recent Washington Post article, one liberal called on liberals to use a loophole Constitutional Amendment to impeach trouble.

Liberals know that they would have little chance of impeachment making it through the house and being convicted by the sentence. This process requires proof of acts of treason, bribery or other “high crimes and misdemeanors.” However, under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, the vice president, together with a “majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress” can remove the president for being “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

This gives the Cabinet an opportunity to take Trump down if they wanted to. Liberals are demanding that they consider it—but it’s unlikely that Mike Pence would stand behind such a measure.

What do you think? Is it time for liberals to just face reality?