Liberals Are FURIOUS After Melania Did This Right Before She Moved Into The White House

Michelle Obama outraged the American public when she used her final one-on-one interview to claim that Donald Trump had stripped the country of all hope. Now, Barack Obama decided to his last interview to criticize the president-elect for not having a plan. Rather than taking the high road, he sat down with ABC’s George Stephanoupolos and showed just how classless he really is.

Daily Mail reported that Obama acknowledge that Trump is both “engaging and gregarious” but clarified that the two of them are “sort of opposites.” Though Obama started out with some positives about Trump and saying he has enjoyed his conversations, it didn’t took long for the interview to turn ugly.

“He is somebody who I think is not lacking in confidence,” Obama stated. When Stephanopoulus pointed out people have described him that way, he said, “It’s probably a prerequisite for the job, or at least you have to have enough craziness to think that you can do the job.”

Obama then criticized Trump for not spending a “lot of time sweating the details,” calling this both a “strength and a weakness.”

“If it gives him fresh eyes, then that can be valuable,” Obama noted. “But it also requires you knowing what you don’t know and putting in place people who have the kinds of experience and background and knowledge that can inform good decision making.”

“The main thing that I’ve tried to transmit is that there’s a difference between governing and campaigning, so that what he has to appreciate is as soon as you walk into his office after you’ve been sworn in, you’re now in charge of the largest organization on Earth,” he commented.