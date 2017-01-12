Liberals Are Furious After Black Chicago Police Chief Begs Trump For Help With Huge Crime Rate

Liberals were furious when Donald Trump tweeted, “Chicago murder rate is record setting—4,331 shooting victims with 726 murders in 2016. If Mayor can’t do it he must ask for Federal help!” Of course, liberal news networks immediately labeled Trump as a racist for his comments—that is until the Chicago Police Board Chairwoman stood behind Trump’s comments.

Chairwoman Lori Lightfoot admitted that if Chicago wants to improve their crime rates, they will need Trump’s help.

“We need to have more federal gun prosecutions in Chicago,” she commented. “Our federal partners from the U.S. attorney’s office, the ATF, the FBI need to be much more invested in this overall strategy. Chicago Police Department cannot tackle this issue by itself.”

Lightfoot then commented on the flaws in the re-entry system.

“This is not a problem that we’re going to arrest our way out of,” she added. “We’re dealing with a huge re-entry problem—literally thousands of people coming back from the Illinois Department of Corrections to the same communities that they left, and those communities just don’t have the resources right now to absorb that huge influx of re-entry.”

Though Trump has been unpopular in his claims that we need to target criminals, not guns. That sentiment was also argued by Lightfoot.

“So we’ve got to tackle the problem. It’s not sexy. It’s not popular, but if we’re going to really get at the root causes of a lot of this gun violence, we’ve got to deal with these issues as well,” she concluded. “In Chicago, we are in a state of crisis. We need all hands on deck.”

What do you think? Is Trump the right person to help turn Chicago’s crime rates around?