Liberals Force ACLU To Beg Pardon For Showing A Baby Holding A “White Supremacist” Symbol

The American Civil Liberties Union, which was once founded to protect and defend freedom of speech is now helping liberal tyrants who want free speech destroyed. They recently tweeted a photo of a little boy holding an American flag and wearing a shirt that says ‘free speech’. “This is the future that ACLU members want,” the group tweeted, however liberals were actually offended that this little boy was clearly representing a white supremacist.

Nyasha Junior tweeted angrily, “A White kid with a flag?!” Joe Prince wrote, “I actually thought someone retweeted a ‘white genocide’ account onto my timeline.” “This is the future the @ACLU wants,” tweeted a user with a photo of a baby dressed as a Nazi.

So what does this have anything to do with white supremacy? Is their point that we are no longer able to show photos of white people without being racist?

“When your Twitter followers keep you in check and remind you that white supremacy is everywhere,” the ACLU tweeted with a photo of Kermit the frog saying ‘that’s a very good point’.

The group also tweeted, “PSA: The future we want is babies in ACLU onesies. For more cute ACLU babies, follow us on Instagram!” Check these tweets out below: