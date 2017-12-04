Liberals Call School Rules Racist, Then Use Black And Hispanic Students In Dangerous Social Experiments

The obsession that Democrats and the left have with disparate impact race politics is unhealthy and has crept its way into K-12 education. They continuously preach the importance of equality in education then use minority children as pawns in social experiments.

Liberals are under the impression that in the classroom, you can reverse everything causing serious behavior problems at the home. They do this by attacking the disciplinary tactics of teachers and classrooms. Urban schools with predominately black or hispanic children face issues with discipline where minority students run into more disciplinary issues than white students, which puts the white children ahead more in the classroom. To the Liberals, this means that the classroom behavior rules are racist.

They were making the claim that the rules were insensitive to different races and evidence of racism, a classic confusion of correlation and causation. School officials were even encouraged not to call the police for school altercations because it might be considered racist.

Social engineers in colleges and universities began drawing up untested experiments using black and Hispanic kids as laboratory rats. They wanted to show that leaving disruptive kids in the classroom, instead of removing them for serious behavior violations including assaults on teachers, would improve scholastic performance.

Instead of the desired results, the behavior, and the scholastic results both got worse. Leaving disruptive kids in a classroom is a danger not only to the teacher but to other students as well. The university professors are nowhere near the classrooms to see the disaster they created with their inane idea, nor are they held accountable.

Not surprisingly, no amount of cultural sensitivity training of school officials will negate the culturally dysfunctional baggage brought to school every day by students. They spend more time at home than in the classroom and they bring what the learn from the home, to school, which isn’t always the greatest thing.