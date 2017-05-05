Liberals Actually Turn On Stephen Colbert For What He Said About Trump

In a recent segment, Late Show ‘Comedian’ Stephen Colbert went on an outrageously hateful rant against President Trump that set off conservatives and liberals alike.

“Mr. President, I love your presidency, I call it ‘Disgrace the Nation,’” Colbert said. “You’re not the POTUS, you’re the ‘Gloat-Us.’ You’re the glutton with the button. You’re a regular ‘Gorge Washington.’ You’re the ‘presi-dunce’ but you’re turning into a real “prick-tator.’”

And that was just Colbert warming up.

“Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine,” he continued. “You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*ck holster.”

The last comment was the most explosive among liberals, who called the rant ‘homophobic.’

“Colbert’s decision to make this kind of joke illustrates a kind of casual homophobia that permeates American culture ― even among supposed liberal allies with massive media platforms,” the Huffington Post wrote. “It positions sex between two men as doing something so mockable and inherently emasculating that it’s the ultimate “f*ck you” to Donald Trump ― because what could be more embarrassing to a man than having a c**k in his mouth? And what could be more offensive that being compared to ― or put in the submissive position of ― a woman?”

It’s no surprise that the hashtag #FireColbert has been circulating social media.