Liberal Tries To Support Muslim Store Owner, Breaks Sharia Law Instead… She Didn’t Expect What Happened Next

Recently, a liberal feminist woman walked into a migrant-run store in hopes of showing support for local Somali Muslims. Instead, she was confronted by the Somali Muslim shop owner, who refused her service because she is a non-Muslim woman who wasn’t dressed in hijab.

She was forced to leave the store and later complained about being discriminated against in her own country. She added that she felt like she “had returned to Iran’s religious oppression.” Still, she refused to publicize the store’s name because it was against Swedish culture and she didn’t want them to be in trouble with the law.

She did post the story to social media, where people were quick to point out that if the store had been run by white Christian men she would have called for protests.

What do you think? Are you tired of this double standard?