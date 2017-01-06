Liberal Terrorists Cross The Line, Crashing Political Event Takes Messy Turn

According to reports, Vice President Mike Pence was met with a mob of protesters during a Chicago fundraising event held by the Illinois Republican Party on Friday. Pence hoped to raise $1 million for the Republican National Committee.

Illinois Republican Chairman Tim Schneider said there is a lot of support for Trump in the area.

“Chicago is the hub of the Midwest and it’s also very close to his roots in Indiana, so he can draw from those folks who are supporters from Indiana,” he commented. “I think we have a great number of supporters here in Chicago who believe in this new Trump-Pence administration, and that’s why they’re here.”

Despite the support, about 150 protesters gathered outside the event, some holding signs reading, “We say no to racism, sexism & war!”