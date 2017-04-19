Liberal Media Refuses To Report What Sean Spicer Just Did… Let’s Make This Go Viral

Before he became a White House press secretary, Sean Spicer spent years as a Republican media operative and strategist. What many may not realize is that Spicer has had a second job for nearly two decades.

According to Fox News, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reported to the Pentagon on Friday to fulfill his U.S. Navy Reserve duty. Spicer actually holds the rank of commander—sitting just under the higher rank of captain in the Navy. Spicer joined the Navy Reserve nearly 20 years ago while maintaining his primary work as a Republican media operative and strategist.

In the past, Spicer also oversaw media coverage of Navy operations in McMurdo Station in Antarctica.

He is just one of a growing list of military service members and veterans who have joined the Trump administration.That list includes (but was not limited to) Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Army), Energy Secretary Rick Perry (Air Force), Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (Navy SEAL), Chief Strategist Steve Bannon (Navy), and Secretary of Defense James “Chaos” Mattis (Marine Corps).