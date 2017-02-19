Liberal Media Aggressively Suppresses Ratings From Trump’s Press Conference… Here’s The Result

NEWS

by American News ago0

Screen Shot 2017-02-18 at 5.56.35 PM (1)

Last week, President Donald Trump shocked liberals and pleased everyone else with his fearless press conference. He made it clear that he was not afraid to take on the media—or anyone else for that matter.

Just look at the reactions below and tell us what you think. Do you agree this was the best press conference yet?

Related posts