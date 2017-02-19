Liberal Media Aggressively Suppresses Ratings From Trump’s Press Conference… Here’s The Result

Last week, President Donald Trump shocked liberals and pleased everyone else with his fearless press conference. He made it clear that he was not afraid to take on the media—or anyone else for that matter.

Just look at the reactions below and tell us what you think. Do you agree this was the best press conference yet?

This might be the greatest press conference in the history of the press conference. — CNN Lies & Is Hitler (@NolteNC) February 16, 2017

That was the most extraordinary and sustained attack by a President on the press, ever. Loved it. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 16, 2017

One of my favorite lines from #TrumpPressConference was "It was classified so I'm sure you all got it." Watching DJT is a thing of beauty! — Leigh (@MeOnAJourney) February 16, 2017

Trump is already head of state. After that press conference, in my eyes, he's now head of church. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 16, 2017