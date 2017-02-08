Liberal Joke Whoopi Goldberg Loses Everything After Running Her Mouth At Trump For The Last Time

During the Super Bowl on Sunday, Lady Gaga sparked a heated debated among her liberal fans, many of which were disappointed she did not use the stage to bash Donald Trump. Instead, Gage delivered a heartfelt performance about unity and patriotism—two concepts that seem to elude liberals these days.

On Monday morning’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg did everything she could to politicize Gaga’s performance and use it against President Trump. As usual, her efforts failed miserably.

“I was a little underwhelmed by it,” host Sunny Hostin began. “Maybe because I thought there would be this big political statement and I didn’t get that. I expected it.”

“Well, when she’s singing ‘Born This Way,’ that’ directly at Mike Pence,” Behar commented, clearly reaching.

“If you listen to her music, you know, you listen to what she sang—yeah, she’s always been political,” Whoopi commented. “People don’t have to be political. They can just be—and she is political just by all the stuff she’s done with the LGBTQ community, with what she’s done for women.”

“Not everybody does everything the same way, and it’s important to remember that,” she added.

