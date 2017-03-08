Liberal Hero Trying to Paint All Conservatives as RedNecks, Hill Billies, and White Trash.

Maher said on Friday, most Americans agree with Democrats on the issues, but that hasn’t helped the party win elections. “There’s a lot of reasons for that. But the one we can immediately fix is that too often Democrats remind people of a man who has taken his balls out and put them in his wife’s purse,” Maher said. “And please, someone tweet me right now and tell me how that was somehow inappropriate, so I can tell you to go f— yourself.”

Focusing on another celebrity apology, this time Michael Keaton’s mea culpa for mistakenly saying “Hidden Fences” at the Golden Globes, Maher closed out the segment by saying he felt “things like this don’t matter at all.”

“What matters is that while you self-involved fools were policing language at the Kids’ Choice Awards, a madman talked his way into the White House,” Maher said. “What matters is that while liberals were in a contest to see who could be the first to call out fat-shaming, the Tea Party has been busy taking over school boards. Stop protecting your virgin ears and start noticing you’re getting f—ed in the ass.”

In addition Mahar regularly calls everyone who voted for Trump a piece of uneducated, white trash on his show. If you agree that voting for Trump doesn’t make you uneducated or stupid let him know in the comments!