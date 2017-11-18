Liberal Columnist Criticizes GOP Tax Plan, But Accidentally Reveals The Number Of People Who Will Benefit From It

As you might have already read, the GOP-lead house of representatives passed tax reform bill earlier this week with relative ease. Not one Democrat supported the measure which non partisan political commentators have stated would benefit the middle class.

Of the thirteen Republicans who voted no, most of them come from high income blue states. The bill partially eliminates the federal deduction for state and local taxes, which disproportionately benefits those who live in places like New York and California, it gives them protection from electing the tax-and-spend liberals.

While certain elements of the bill are still being debated, the bill offers across the board tax cuts and a long awaited simplification to the tax code to help your average American understand what they are paying in taxes and why.

Brackets have been consolidated, income tax rates are slashed for nearly all levels of taxpayers (excluding millionaires), and the tax code is made more competitive for many small businesses and corporations. Independent analyses have found that the proposal would (a) result in net tax reduction for average taxpayers and households across all five income groups, including middle-income families, (b) create nearly one millionnew, full-time American jobs, and (c) boost US economic growth. The average household of four people, based on national median income, would save nearly $1,200 on their tax bill next year. Democrats are predictably denouncing the plan as “tax giveaways to the rich,” which is what they always, say no matter what (reminder: “the rich” pay more than their fair share of taxes already), but the data tells a different story:

Chart based on Tax Foundation's nonpartisan analysis of House GOP's reform bill shows after-tax income would rise across *all* income groups, on average. As a % of income, lower & middle income earners benefit more than the very rich: pic.twitter.com/Jfw5Yy6EHq — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 16, 2017

This bill is a positive for almost anybody involved, despite liberal assertions that it doesn’t help the middle class as much as advertised they admitted that, “the legislation would reduce taxes on average for all income groups in 2018 and 2027.”