Lib Reporters Bum Rush Trump In Oval Office, Look What Happens Next [WATCH]

On Friday, President Donald Trump met with South Korean President Moon Jae in the Oval Office. Afterward, members of the mainstream media charged into the room, and things quickly got out of hand.

According to reports, though the reporters were only supposed to quietly take photos, things escalated to a shoving match.

In footage captured on the scene, you can hear a woman clearly saying “no pushing” as reporters push each other to get close the president. That’s when one of the reporters knocked a lamp over, nearly hitting the president.

“Fellas, easy,” Trump eventually had to say to himself. “Hey, fellas easy. Man, you guys are getting worse.”