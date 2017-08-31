Lib Professor Happily Claims Texas Deserved Hurricane Harvey For Voting Trump, Gets The Surprise Of His Life

Kenneth L. Storey, Professor of Sociology at University of Tampa, attacked victims of Hurricane Harvey potentially voting for Donald Trump. Storey tweeted, “I don’t believe in instant Karma but this kinda feels like it for Texas. Hopefully this will help them realize the GOP doesn’t care about them.” Obviously he doesn’t believe in ‘insant karma’ due to his comment, but he sure got some for it.

Even his followers advised him that this was an ill-conceived tweet. One follower pointed out that there are “lots of good people in Texas,” and that he “may want to rethink this one.” Story responded, “Well, the good people there need to do more to stop the evil their state pushes. I’m only blaming those who support the GOP there.”

Storey apparently got what was coming to him because University of Tampa sent out a statement saying, “On Sunday, Aug. 27, visiting assistant professor of sociology Kenneth Storey made comments on a private Twitter account that do not reflect UT’s community views or values. We condemn the comments and the sentiment behind them, and understand the pain this irresponsible act has caused.”

The University concluded, “As Floridians, we are well aware of the destruction and suffering associated with tropical weather. Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted by Hurricane Harvey.”

