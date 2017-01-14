Lib George Clooney Pays Big After Trying To Smear Trump’s Name

Like every other liberal ‘activist’ in Hollywood, actor George Clooney lives in a bubble of fame and wealth. He is completely disconnected from regular hardworking Americans and is oblivious to how devastating President Obama’s policies have been. Of course, that doesn’t stop from voicing his opinions about Donald Trump—and looking like complete fool as a result.

Clooney was reportedly promoting his new film White Helmets about Syrian rebels when he decided to share his unsolicited opinion about Trump and Meryl Streep.

“I’ve always said that about Meryl. She’s maybe the most overrated actress of all-time,” Clooney said. “She and I worked together on Fantastic Mr. Fox as husband and wife and I will tell you even as a fox, a female fox, she’s overrated.”

“Aren’t you supposed to be running the country?” Clooney demanded of Trump. “We have to hope that he can do a decent job, because when the president of the United States fails, really terrible things happen.”

“I think we’re going to be a little unlucky now,” he added. “I can only hope for the best.”

What do you think? Are you tired of Hollywood’s elite acting like they know everything?