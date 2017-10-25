LGTBQ Think Trump Wants To Send Them Into Concentration Camps And Are Now Training To Be Ready For D-Day

The LBGTQ community is gone completely delusional with their Trump administration hate and villainizing. They are convinced that Trump has plans to round them all up and throw them into concentration camps, so to protect themselves from that inevitability, they have decided to arm themselves and learn to use firearms.

Via the Associated Press “In response to far right, LGBTQ gun group hits firing line”:

The former pacifist pumped a shotgun at the firing line.

Lore McSpadden never touched a gun before the Trigger Warning Queer & Trans Gun Club started this past year. Now McSpadden is among the shooters routinely yelling, “Pull!” and blasting at clay pigeons angling over a mowed field near Rochester.

Trigger Warning members are anxious about armed and organized extremists who seem increasingly emboldened. Their response has a touch of symmetry to it: They started a club to teach members how to take up arms.

“It’s a way to assert our strength,” said Jake Allen, 27, who helped form the group. “Often, queer people are thought of as being weak, as being defenseless, and I think in many ways this pushes back against that. And I want white supremacists and neo-Nazis to know that queer people are taking steps necessary to protect themselves.”

Trigger Warning members meet once a month to shoot still targets and saucer-shaped pigeons. The 18 dues-paying members are all LGBTQ, many just learning about guns.

“I identified as a pacifist really through most of my life,” said McSpadden, 37, who has attended a self-defense seminar and now owns a 20-gauge shotgun.

On a recent evening, their instructor showed novices how to pull a .22-caliber rifle snugly to their shoulders and how to aim slightly ahead of a moving target. Members cheered when shooters shattered a pigeon or hit a bull’s-eye.

The light mood belies the apprehension that led to group’s creation this past winter amid a year marked by politically tinged violence ranging from scuffles at protests to a violent clash of white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Zora Gussow recalls a dismal time earlier this year when she began talking to Allen about taking on “the gaping hole in the knowledge of people on the left” about firearms.

“I grew up afraid of guns,” Gussow said. “The first time I was near a gun in a house, it was of one of my friend’s, and I basically jumped back. And that feels dangerous to me in a society where there are so many guns.”

The LGBTQ community it looking for violent solutions to political problems and they claim that the political right are the war mongers and violent gun users.