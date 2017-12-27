“Let’s Start By Deporting The DREAMers” Says Ann Coulter

The status quo of demographic change wrought by immigration — both lawful and unlawful — must change in order to “save the country,” said Coulter.

Dreamers are those targeted by Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy and the supporters of the Dreamers want to get DACA into law, which Colter jokes are the “most annoying people in the universe,” she also jokingly recommended prioritizing the most obnoxious cohort of illegal immigrants for deportation:

It has to be said that many of the legal and illegal low-wage workers, they’re incredibly hard workers, they’re really nice people, and it occurred to me … that I actually like all of the illegal immigrants except the DREAMers. They’re the ones I want deported first because they’re the activists. They’re the obnoxious ones. They’re the ones who go to congressional offices and stamp their feet and say, “How dare you not rush to grant us amnesty?” Whereas the other illegals don’t have the time to be protesting; they’re busy working, being polite, being so friendly and nice and saying, “Merry Christmas.”

No. Let’s start by deporting the DREAMers. That’s point one.

Without border security and a strict policy against illegal immigration, Coulter says it’s “lights out America.”

“Unless [DREAMers] are not deported, they’re all becoming citizens,” warned Coulter.

“Widespread, unchecked, unfettered immigration,” said Marlow, is an existential threat to the continuity of American values.

Previous efforts to amnesty illegal immigrants — such as the Gang of Eight bill supported by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) — amounted to “kill America” endeavors, said Coulter. Such amnesty proposals are regularly marketed by their proponents under the guise of “comprehensive immigration reform.”

widespread legislated amnesty is a mistake and has failed in the past, why are we discussing how best to award free citizenship? We should be discussing ways to prevent more illegal immigration.