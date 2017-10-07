Lesbian Bishop Spreads Insane Facts About Jesus

The United Methodist Church became the first-ever to have an open lesbian bishop serving in the denomination. However, they were forced to rethink this decision when Dr. Karen Oliveto stated a radical message about Jesus Christ. She is the bishop for “Mountain Sky” area, which includes Montana, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and part of Idaho.

Oliveto stated in her weekly message, “If Jesus can change, if he can give up his bigotries and prejudices, if he can realize that he had made his life too small, and if, in this realization, he grew closer to others and closer to God, than so can we.”

She continued, “The wonderful counselor, mighty God, everlasting one, prince of peace, was as human as you and me. Like you and me, he didn’t have his life figured out. He was still growing, maturing, putting the pieces together about who he was and what he was supposed to do. We might think of him as the Rock of Ages, but he was more like a hunk of clay, forming and reforming himself in relation to God.”

This is shocking.

Should Karen Oliveto be removed from her position?