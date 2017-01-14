Legendary Singer Risks His Entire Career For Trump Performance… He’s Calling For Your Support

In the face of an extremely liberal entertainment industry, Donald Trump has had a difficult time convincing singers to perform at his inauguration. Many believe that doing so would irreparably damage their careers. That’s why is was extremely refreshing when legendary singer Paul Anka agreed to take a stand and perform at Trump’s inauguration event.

Sources claim Anka will perform his hit song “My Way” at the event with lyrics rewritten specifically for Trump.

“Paul was asked by the members of the Trump inauguration committee and he was only too happy to do it for his longtime friend,” an Anka insider told reporters. “While everyone else was running scared from performing at the inauguration, Paul stood fast. He wasn’t about to be intimidated by anyone!”

Anka’s lyrics for Frank Sinatra’s signature song, “My Way” have been covered by numerous artists over the years.

“Now, Paul has re-written those lyrics especially for Donald Trump, which he will perform during the inaugural dance for Donald and his lovely First Lady, Melania,” the source added. “Paul won’t let the cat out of the bag or reveal his new lyrics yet but will be tailor-made for President Trump…and it will be huge!’

Anka isn’t the only artists who signed on to Trump’s inauguration. Jackie Evancho, the Rockettes, and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir have been signed on to perform for some time.