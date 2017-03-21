Legendary Rock N Roll Singer Who We All Know And Love Tragically Dies…

Legendary musician and rock and roll star Chuck Berry passed away on Saturday at the age of 90 years old. Fans are mourning the loss of such an influential artist in the world of music.

During his more than 60 years in show business, Berry came one of the first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 1985, he received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and was entered The Blues Hall of Fame the same year.

“If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it ‘Chuck Berry,’” John Lennon once said of the artist. He had a strong influence on many music legends, including the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Beach Boys, the Band, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Eric Clapton, and Jerry Lee Lewis.

On Saturday, the St. Charles County police released the following statement on their Facebook page:

St. Charles County police responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. today (Saturday, March 18). Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.

The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.

The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement.

Fans and fellow stars were quick to take to Twitter to pay their respects. Please send your prayers to Berry’s family during this difficult time.