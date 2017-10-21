Leftists Couldn’t Believe How They Got Crushed By The Conservatives With Their Own IBelieveFrederica Tag

When it comes to twitter and hashtag wars between the political right and left, everybody knows that despite the bias twitter has towards the left, but the right will always win the hashtag wars.

Take for example this latest ploy of offering support to Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson who has been openly exploiting a dead soldier and his family to be a self-proclaimed ‘rock star,’ #IBelieveFrederica.

#IBelieveFrederica just called herself a "rock star" and celebrated her new found fame dancing on a hero's grave https://t.co/7BrruccEi6 — Victor Sergey Nikkov (@hapkidobigdad) October 20, 2017

#IBelieveFrederica did take a widow’s grief and a hero’s honor and made it about herself. — Freedom Reconnection (@FreedomRecon) October 20, 2017

I believe Frederica is an opportunist #IBelieveFrederica pic.twitter.com/yG357Ijv1Y — Diane B 🍸 (@dmb1031) October 20, 2017

“I voted for Obama twice, I’ll believe anything“ #IBelieveFrederica — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) October 20, 2017

1. Media/Dems create false narrative

2. Trump responds

3. They double down

4. Truth comes out

5. Narrative dies

6. Repeat#IBelieveFrederica — Rants Outloud (@RantsOutloud) October 20, 2017

FULL AUDIT: I'm calling for an immediate full audit of Rep. Frederica Wilson's office, who hired Imran Awan. #IBelieveFrederica — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 20, 2017

Within hours of the hashtag, it was instantly bombarded with memes and pictures from people with brains, wondering why this woman is a hero for capitalizing on this poor families grief just because they were dragged into the spotlight.

It is disgusting that this woman would take the grief this woman is experiencing with losing her son, and make it about herself, in an attempt to have her cheap 15 minutes of fame.

We’re not fooled, I even got a good laugh out of it.