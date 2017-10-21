Leftists Couldn’t Believe How They Got Crushed By The Conservatives With Their Own IBelieveFrederica Tag

NEWS

by Kevin ago0

When it comes to twitter and hashtag wars between the political right and left, everybody knows that despite the bias twitter has towards the left, but the right will always win the hashtag wars.

Take for example this latest ploy of offering support to Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson who has been openly exploiting a dead soldier and his family to be a self-proclaimed ‘rock star,’ #IBelieveFrederica.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Within hours of the hashtag, it was instantly bombarded with memes and pictures from people with brains, wondering why this woman is a hero for capitalizing on this poor families grief just because they were dragged into the spotlight.

It is disgusting that this woman would take the grief this woman is experiencing with losing her son, and make it about herself, in an attempt to have her cheap 15 minutes of fame.

We’re not fooled, I even got a good laugh out of it.

 

