Lee Greenwood Goes OFF On Cowards Who Won’t Perform For Trump, Delivers Bombshell Warning

While many liberal entertainers have refused to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration, country music legend Lee Greenwood is gearing up to perform “God Bless the USA,” a timely patriotic anthem he wrote.

Greenwood is scheduled to perform alongside Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, and Jackie Evancho. As a true patriot and artist, he had a brutal message for the musicians and singers who opted out of the important ceremony.

“I think that’s a mistake,” he commented. “And, I think, sadly, that she [Jennifer Holliday] would buckle under that kind of minority approach. Because it probably is.”

“The nation spoke resoundingly to elect this president,” Greenwood added. “For her to buckle under, to social media, again, she’s thinking that’s going to make an impact on her career. And it certainly won’t.”

Greenwood then went on to share just how blessed he feels to be performing for the 45th President.

“This is basically an invitation to go to Washington D.C. and be a part of this celebration. I’m sorry she made that choice,” he commented. “It doesn’t influence what I do or, I think, many of the other performers who will be there….I consider it a great honor and prestige of being able to sing the song I wrote in 1983 at the Lincoln Memorial. It will be a wonderful moment for my career but also for the citizens who will be watching it on television worldwide. We have a new president-elect, and we’re going to support him.”

What do you think? Do you applaud this country music star for taking a stand and refusing to crave to the pressure from liberal Hollywood?