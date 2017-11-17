The Least Expected Savior Comes To The Rescue Of Al Franken: “A Man Who Has The Courage To…”

NEWS

by Kevin ago0

Al Franken, the Senator from the state of Minnesota has been accused of making inappropriate sexual advances on a young woman before he was elected to his current position. Given the current culture of women coming forward it’s no surprise that another man in a prominent government position has been accused of sexual misconduct, but what is surprising, is ABC’s Matthew Dowd coming to Franken’s defense when Franken has said it’s all his fault.

 

Are we really going to start deciding who handled their sexual misconduct situation better? Then judge the men based off that instead of their crime? Franken is a real man for admitting guilt, while Roy Moore isn’t, aren’t they both just creeps who have sexually assaulted young women?

 

 

I guess all you have to do now is just say “it’s all my fault, I take the blame” and all your wrongdoings are swept under the rug, and the media will rush to your defense on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related posts