The Least Expected Savior Comes To The Rescue Of Al Franken: “A Man Who Has The Courage To…”

Al Franken, the Senator from the state of Minnesota has been accused of making inappropriate sexual advances on a young woman before he was elected to his current position. Given the current culture of women coming forward it’s no surprise that another man in a prominent government position has been accused of sexual misconduct, but what is surprising, is ABC’s Matthew Dowd coming to Franken’s defense when Franken has said it’s all his fault.

This is the statement of a man. A man who has the courage to admit his own mistakes and want to do better. Why can't Roy Moore be a man? https://t.co/AwNaDXKEE2 — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 16, 2017

Are we really going to start deciding who handled their sexual misconduct situation better? Then judge the men based off that instead of their crime? Franken is a real man for admitting guilt, while Roy Moore isn’t, aren’t they both just creeps who have sexually assaulted young women?

This is a man. Al Franken blames himself. Roy Moore and Donald Trump blame the women. That is a huge difference. https://t.co/AwNaDXKEE2 — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 16, 2017

For all those calling for Al Franken to resign, have you also called for President Trump and Justice Thomas to resign? Franken blames himself, Trump and Thomas blame the women. Huge difference. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 16, 2017

I guess all you have to do now is just say “it’s all my fault, I take the blame” and all your wrongdoings are swept under the rug, and the media will rush to your defense on social media.

Ah, Matthew Dowd. Of course. Franken has found his defender. https://t.co/eX3oOZ4Odr — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 16, 2017

you are easily impressed — Christine (@cmdeb) November 16, 2017

I have faulted Franken throughout the day. He is taking responsibility now and blaming himself. Something President, Roy Moore and Justice Thomas have never done. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 16, 2017

I mean, he was forced by the pic but you do you (thanks for leaving off Bill Clinton and making the point for us btw) — Christine (@cmdeb) November 16, 2017

It’s the statement of a man who can’t deny what he did because there’s photographic proof from the get-go. — Just Some Guy (@jeremylatzke) November 16, 2017

You really think he would have admitted anything without that photo ? Please…..and spare me. — Charles Randall (@ChukSorus) November 16, 2017

That statement doesn't make this image go away. She is someone's daughter. pic.twitter.com/wZ5e5RhOvi — Berning for 2020 (@Berning2020) November 16, 2017

This is a statement of a man who made a statement after he was caught. — Geoppetto Hosseltoff (@Geoppetto) November 16, 2017

This is a statement by a bullshitter. https://t.co/XYX9MvWHXN — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) November 16, 2017

You can tell an apology is 100% sincere when it takes 11 years, photos being made public, and a failed 1st statement. https://t.co/O4o184l1lZ — L (@PartymanRandy) November 16, 2017

Statement of a guy trying to keep his job. After all, he's got the important business of vetting bacon tweets to attend to. — Travis Antony (@travisantony) November 16, 2017

Franken had every opportunity to apologize before today. He didn't until he was called out. That's not being "a man". That's being a coward. https://t.co/CwoJAcj4DY — Colonel Potter (@laurakpotter94) November 16, 2017