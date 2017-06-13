Leaked Video Of Dem Senator Cursing At Donald Trump Goes Viral: ‘GO THE F**K HOME’

This week, Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was caught on camera cursing at President Donald Trump in yet another unprofessional rant.

“Has he kept his promises?” Gillibrand asked the Personal Democracy Forum in New York City. “No. F*** no. If we are not helping people, we should go the f*** home.”

Despite her lack of respect and professionalism, Gillibrand seems to be a rising star in the Democratic Party. In fact, many liberals have been calling for her to run for president in 2020. Thankfully, she has dismissed rumors that she will be throwing her hat into the ring.

“I’m focused entirely on running for Senate, so yes, I’m ruling it out,” she said in a recent interview.

You can watch her rant in the video below.