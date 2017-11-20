LEAKED: The Secret 91 Names Hitlist Weinstein Gave To Team Hired To Force Them To Shut It On Sex Scandals

The Observer has gained access to a possible Weinstein hit list of 100 prominent individuals who he was looking to find out what they knew and if they were intending to go public with their information about him.

The names, apparently drawn up by Weinstein himself, were distributed to a team hired by the film producer to suppress claims that he had sexually harassed or assaulted numerous women.

allegedly the document was assembled in early 2017, around 9 months before Weinstein’s empire came crashing down.

85 names appear on one document, with a handful of other appearing on another, the sheer size of the list and the amount of names seems to corroborate the story that Weinstein’s sexual misconduct was a widely held secret in Hollywood.

Prominent female actresses were the first names who appear on the list to come forward with accusations against Weinstein. Actresses like Rose McGowan and Laura Madden. A typed note on the document appears to suggest that by February 2016, Madden had already been targeted by one of Weinstein’s hired investigators. Her view of the producer is, says the note, “very bitter”.

Another name is Zelda Perkins, a London-based production assistant for Weinstein’s Miramax film company, she reports being harassed by Weinstein, her boss, constantly. Last month Perkins revealed that she had broken a confidentiality agreement to describe alleged sexual harassment by the Hollywood producer.

This is absolutely disgusting that up to 100 people knew all about Harvey Weinstein’s secret life of sexual harassment. These Hollywood elites have been coving for each other for a long time and finally people are coming forward with information.

Harvey Weinstein, while a big problem that has been dealt with, he is just the tip of the iceberg. Sexual misconduct is a rampant issue in Hollywood, not just against women but young men as well.