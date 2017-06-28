Leaked Recording Of CNN Producer Saying Trump/Russia Stories Are Bull***t [VIDEO]

This week, a controversial video clip showing a CNN supervising producer commenting on the network’s coverage of the Russia/Trump investigation is going viral. And things aren’t looking good for CNN.

John Bonifield, CNN’s supervising producer of the network’s health unit, was caught undercover on the video saying the coverage is “mostly bull****” but is generating great weddings. Bonifield confesses that CNN doesn’t have the goods, but is solely focused on attracting viewers.

The footage was generated by James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, a very conservative blog.

Earlier this week, three CNN employees were forced to resign after an unsubstantiated story connecting Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci to a Russian investment fund was retracted.

“Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories,” Trump tweeted this week.