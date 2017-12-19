LEAKED: How Obama Secretly Let Hezbollah Off The Hook To Secure Iran Nuclear Deal

The Obama administration wants to secure a nuclear deal with Iran so badly that they derailed an existing investigation targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation.

Project Cassandra, as the mission was dubbed, was launched in 2008 after the Drug Enforcement Administration amassed evidence that Hezbollah had shifted from being in the major player in the Middle East, to being a global crime syndicate, that some investigators believed was collecting $1 billion a year from drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering and other criminal activities.

Over the next 8 years, agents investigating the group from a top-secret DEA facility in Chantilly, Virginia, used wiretaps, undercover operations and informants to map Hezbollah’s illicit networks, with the help of 30 U.S. and foreign security agencies.

They followed drug shipments from Latin America to West Africa and on to Europe and the Middle East, and others through Venezuela and Mexico to the United States.

They tracked the dirty money and found out it was being laundered through used American cars by buying them and shipping them to Africa. With the help of some key cooperating witnesses, the agents traced the conspiracy, they believed, to the innermost circle of Hezbollah and its state sponsors in Iran.

As Project Cassandra picked up steam however, and it reached higher and higher in the political hierarchy, the Obama administration continually derailed the project and threw a multitude of roadblocks in the way of the investigators.

When Project Cassandra leaders sought approval for some significant investigations, prosecutions, arrests and financial sanctions, officials at the Justice and Treasury departments delayed, hindered or rejected their requests.

Should the current administration look into this and see why Obama had such a vested interest in delaying Project Cassandra? Clearly there was ulterior motives.