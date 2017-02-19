Leaked Obama Footage Gets Out After He Goes After Trump, He’s Ruined

During Thursday’s press conference, President Donald Trump launched another attack CNN for their biased reporting, calling them “very fake news.”

It didn’t take long for various liberal media outlets to fire back. CNN, the Chicago Tribune, The Washington Post, USN, and MarketWatch all wrote scathing articles, shocked that Trump would criticize the media in such a way.

Now, video footage of Barack Obama has surfaced—illustrating their hypocrisy in the most magnificent way.

The video below is a compilation of the many times Obama spoke out against Fox News during his presidency. Obama spent his eight years in the White House attacking Fox News every chance he got. Of course, in Obama’s case, he was speaking out against the one network that wasn’t shy about criticizing him. In Trump’s case, we’re talking about complete fabrications and corruption.

What do you think? Should liberals eat their words after this one?