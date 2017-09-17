Lawn mower Boy Reveals He Had Sent A Letter To Obama While He Was President… Here’s The Response He Got

11-year-old Frank Giaccio wrote a letter to President Donald Trump asking if he could cut the White House grass. Donald Trump was so moved that he immediately agreed.

After Frank cut the president’s grass, Trump posted this tweet:

“Frank ‘FX’ Giaccio-

On behalf of @FLOTUS Melania & myself, THANK YOU for doing a GREAT job this morning! @NatlParkService gives you an A+!”

On Saturday, Giaccio went on “Fox and Friends” to talk about this once in a lifetime experience. He excitedly said that meeting the president was a dream come true and it was “really, really cool” to meet Donald Trump.

Frank revealed that he had previously sent a letter to the Obama Administration, however, he did not receive such a warm welcome. He said in reference to the letter he sent Barack Obama, “Well, my last one, which went to President Obama, I got a letter back. But I knew it wasn’t handwritten, so I knew that this one was actually better when Sarah took it to the briefing room.”

This speaks volumes about the quality of our President.

Is Trump a more caring President than Obama?

Take a look at the full video below: