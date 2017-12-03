Lawmaker Wants To Ban Bulletproof Glass In Businesses In Major US City
by ago0
Philadelphia councilwoman Cindy Bass is in the process of introducing a controversial bill, in which connivence stores in the city of Philadelphia would not be allowed to install bulletproof glass, as all of them currently have.
The bill, known as the Stop and Go bill, is moving through city hall, and reads “No establishment shall erect or maintain a physical barrier.”
Broad Deli is a local business on the corner of the 2200 block of North Broad. It has a wall of bulletproof glass separating its employees from customers which the owner, Rich Kim, claims is for the safety of his employees.
“The most important thing is safety and the public’s safety,” Rich Kim, the owner of Broad Deli, told WTXF. His family has run the deli, which sells soda, snacks, meals, and beer by the can, for 20 years.
Kim said that he had the bulletproof glass installed after a shooting, and that it saved his mother-in-law from a knife attack.
“If the glass comes down, the crime rate will rise and there will be lots of dead bodies,” he said.
Bass is more concerned with the customers feelings however and said they shouldn’t have to suffer the embarrassment of shopping through a bulletproof glass window.
“Right now, the Plexiglas has to come down,” she said.
Kim, the owner of the deli, disagrees with Bass, claiming that the bill targets Korean-Americans, who own these types of corner stores at high percentages.
Choe, who runs a non-profit that supports Korean-owned businesses, said that he planned to raise $100,000 to fight the bill.
“I do think it’s a bad bill that will endanger Korean Americans,” he said.
It is an absolutely ridiculous and braindead idea to remove bulletproof glass from stores located in neighborhoods with high rates of crime. If these shoppers are worried about how they are going to “feel” shopping on the other side of the glass, the shop somewhere else, the glass is for safety, not for moral support.