Lawmaker Wants To Ban Bulletproof Glass In Businesses In Major US City

Broad Deli is a local business on the corner of the 2200 block of North Broad. It has a wall of bulletproof glass separating its employees from customers which the owner, Rich Kim, claims is for the safety of his employees.

“The most important thing is safety and the public’s safety,” Rich Kim, the owner of Broad Deli, told WTXF. His family has run the deli, which sells soda, snacks, meals, and beer by the can, for 20 years.

Kim said that he had the bulletproof glass installed after a shooting, and that it saved his mother-in-law from a knife attack.

“If the glass comes down, the crime rate will rise and there will be lots of dead bodies,” he said.

Bass is more concerned with the customers feelings however and said they shouldn’t have to suffer the embarrassment of shopping through a bulletproof glass window.

“Right now, the Plexiglas has to come down,” she said.

Kim, the owner of the deli, disagrees with Bass, claiming that the bill targets Korean-Americans, who own these types of corner stores at high percentages.

Choe, who runs a non-profit that supports Korean-owned businesses, said that he planned to raise $100,000 to fight the bill.