Laura Ingraham Shines Spotlight On Backstabbing Traitor Paul Ryan For Setting Healthcare Bill Trap For Trump

Make no mistake—Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is not a friend to President Donald Trump. Recent audio released by Breitbart News made that very clear. In fact, Ryan has been pushing for an Obamacare replacement bill that has been labeled as “Obamacare Lite” or “RINOCare.”

He’s not fooling Laura Ingraham, who understands the true reality of how difficult it is to craft a successful Obamacare replacement. Recently, she revealed the trap for Trump and Republicans that is rooted in Ryan’s healthcare reform effort.

In a recent appearance on Laura’s program, Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas argued that Phase III of Ryan’s Bill is a “fantasy.”

“It’s never going to happen because Republicans will lose this narrative on all these people losing healthcare,” Laura agreed. “Make the Democrats defend the status quo, where healthcare prices go up, up, up every year because of the medical monopolies. That, in my view, is the better way to go. It forces Democrats to defend an untenable system.”

“State budgets are going to implode when this Medicaid expansion starts to retreat,” she continued. “I think Donald Trump is going to get caught on this in 2020. I think there’s a trap set for him on this. I’d like to spend an hour talking to him about it. I think this is a trap set for Trump, and it’s going to be bad.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Ingraham?