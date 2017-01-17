Laura Ingraham Makes Huge Announcement To Take Down Major Politician… You’ll Love This

Laura Ingraham has made a name for herself as one of the biggest stars in conservative politics, though she has never held elected political office. Now, it appears Ingraham if considering shifted away from the private sector into the world of politics, where she will take on one of the biggest players in Hillary Clinton’s circle.

According to reports, Republican Party insiders have been urging Ingraham to run for Senator of Virginia for some time now. If she moves forward, she would be attempting to knock out Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, Hillary’s running mate during her most recent Presidential campaign.

Though her team has not yet issued a definitive statement on the matter, they did offer clues into where Laura stands on the matter. Her business partner, Peter Anthony, has already been purchasing website domain names for her campaign.

So far, Anthony has snapped up ingrahamsenate.com, ingrahamsenate.net, ingrahamforvirginia.com and ingraham2018.com.

What do you think? Should Laura Ingraham take on Tim Kaine in 2018?