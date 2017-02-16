Lauer Pays Big Time After Trying To Ambush Patriots Owner On Trump Friendship… [WATCH]

The New England Patriots won the Super Bowl this year, officially securing their place in NFL history. Following tradition, the team will be visiting the White House to meet with President Donald Trump.

The liberal media has been reporting that several Patriots players have decided not to pay their respects to President Donald Trump. Now, in a recent interview with Today, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was asked by Matt Lauer whether his friendship with Trump makes being the owner of the team difficult.

“Your relationship with Donald Trump—I should mention—goes back a while,” Lauer commented. “Has your relationship with Donald Trump is any way strained your relationship with some of your players, who by the way, some say they don’t want to go to the White House to celebrate this win?”

“Every time we’ve had the privilege of going to the White House, a dozen of our players don’t go,” Kraft responded calmly. “This is the first time it’s gotten any media attention.”

Without raising his voice or losing his cool, Kraft completely shut Lauer down and called out the mainstream media.

What do you think of Kraft’s response?