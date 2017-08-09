AT LAST: Trump Drains The Swamp, 11,000 Federal Employees Fired

Before Donald Trump took office, he made a promise to “drain the swamp of Washington” unlike any other president before. Now, just months into his presidency, he is already fulfilling this promise in a major way.

In just six months, Trump has released nearly 11,000 federal employees, reversing a two-year trend of gains throughout the executive branch. And this is just the beginning.

Trump is continuing to “clean house.” He recently fired both his chief of staff Reince Priebus and his communications director Anthony Scaramucci. He has also allegedly suggested firing the top commander in the Afghanistan war, General John Nicholson.

“We aren’t winning,” Trump said of the war in a mid-July meeting.

During the meeting, Trump also criticized his military advisers, including Secretary of Defense James Mattis. Trump could not comprehend why Mattis is losing ground in Afghanistan after he received signoff to make changes to military activity there.

Mattis has argued that the United States is losing because it doesn’t have the right strategy.