AT LAST: Laura Ingraham Gives Career-Ending News To The Biggest RINO In The Senate

Some Republican members of the House and Senate are refusing to back President Donald Trump’s agenda items in response to one truly troubling turn of events. Although Republicans hold a majority in both chambers, they really don’t seem to realize how much they are hurting the Republican party.

Laura Ingraham has decided to get involved because she is tired of these rinos trying to sabotage their own party.

Ingraham recently announced via Twitter that she will be backing Dr. Kelli Ward to challenge Arizona Senator Jeff Flake in the Republican Primary. Ingraham wrote, “I am happy to have endorsed @kelliwardaz in the Arizona primary against @JeffFlake, She’s with the people. He’s with the usual flops.”

Flake has continued to be a thorn in Trump’s side, he spoke out against the wall recently without even thinking about what the wall represents.

Kelli was ecstatic to receive Laura’s support, saying, “I’m honored to have earned Laura’s endorsement and enthusiastic support. She’s smart, articulate, and a conservative hero who will bring important momentum to our surging campaign.”