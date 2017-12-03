AT LAST: Illegal Immigrant Deported 20 Times Sexually Assaults Woman, Finally Gets Hit Back By Karma

An undocumented immigrant with an extensive history of arrests and deportations has been sentenced to 25 years in a Portland prison after a sexual assault allegation from earlier this year.

KATU News reported that Mexican national Sergio Jose Martinez, 31, attacked two different women in Portland, Ore., on the same day. The first was a 65-year-old whose car he stole, and a younger woman. He was arrested July 24, the report said.

Since illegally coming to the United States, Martinez has been arrested and deported 20 separate times. Martinez also had a series of parole violations for crossing into the United States, and a felony burglary conviction KGW.com reported, citing court documents filed in March.

Martinez faced charges of kidnapping, assault, robbery and sodomy as well.

He was released from Multnomah County Jail last December despite the objection of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

ICE had asked local authorities to alert the federal agency prior to Martinez’s release, the paper reported.

However, the agency told KATU News in July that “local authorities released Mr. Martinez back into the community the following day without providing any notification to ICE.”

These types of dangerous, illegal immigrants are the ones that Donald Trump wants to keep out of our country. They cross over and are sent back to their home countries tens of different times and there are no lasting consequences until they do something truly horrific, like sexually assault women in America.

The Mexican government needs to be the one to detain these men once they are deported from America. It doesn’t do us any good to just drop these dangerous men off as free men over the border in Mexico, they just cross back over time and time again because there is little to nothing to stop them. Show this article to those to claim a wall is unnecessary.