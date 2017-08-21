AT LAST: George Soros Gets A Massive Blow From GOP Senators

George Soros may be a billionaire progressive activist, but he is also on a mission to bring down our President and destroy the United States of America. Too bad for Soros because GOP senators teamed up and called on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to investigate how much of his empire is actually supported by taxpayers’ dollars, and put a stop to it.

According to Fox News, they wrote a letter to Tillerson that was then signed by Republicans who suspected certain agencies such as the United States Agency for International Development of being affiliated to Soros and Soros-funded entities, as well as supporting the influencing of foreign elections. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) described the number of foreign officials that reported disruptions in their recent elections.

Lee said, “This includes reports of diplomats playing political favorites, USAID funds supporting extreme and sometimes violent political activists, and the US government working to marginalize the moderates and conservatives in leadership roles.” He continued, “This sort of political favoritism from our mission around the world is unacceptable.”

$5 million in taxpayer dollars were donated by the USAID over a four year period to the Open Society Foundations, an organization thats mission statement claims to “build vibrant and tolerant democracies whose governments are accountable to their citizens” and is also operated by Soros.

Supposed various violent demonstrations are taking place in Macedonia, which is why the organization has teamed up with Soros to promote politicians advancing liberal and progressive agendas, and influence the elections held there. Macedonian edition of Rules for Radicals by Saul Alinsky have apparently been funded by the group.

Something similar is taking place in Albania according to the GOP senators.

“Respected leaders from Albania have made similar claims of US diplomats and Soros-backed organizations pushing for certain political outcomes in their country. The destabilizing effects of such actions in a NATO country are clear and the threat of further escalation eminent as Albania anticipates parliamentary elections later this year,” wrote the senators in their letters.