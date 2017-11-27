AT LAST: Conyers Steps Down, But Has A Disgusting Demand In Return

Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers announced Sunday that he will step down from his position on the House Committee and the Judiciary, in the wake of the numerous sexual advances women in his office claim he made against them and the spending of taxpayer money to pay the women off.

“After careful consideration and in light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me, I have notified the Democratic Leader of my request to step aside as Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee during the investigation of these matters,” Conyers said in a statement and on Twitter.

Conyers expressed reluctance at stepping down from his role as ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, and still denies all the allegations against him.

“To be clear, I would like very much to remain as Ranking Member,” Conyers said in a statement. “There is still much work to be done on core concerns like securing civil rights, enacting meaningful criminal justice reform, and protecting access to the ballot box.”

While that might be true Mr. Conyers, you clearly prioritized your sexual behavior over helping the general public so somebody else is going to have to do the job. it’s somewhat amusing that with the current narrative stating that Republicans are the ones who don’t respect women and the left is so equal and fair, the politicians from the left are the ones being found as dirtbags.

The main point about the Conyer’s case that is at least somewhat redeeming is the fact that he didn’t get the overwhelming level of support that Franken did for his wrong doings. The fact is that these men are disgusting, sexual misconduct is rampant and Conyers need to be an example for other politicians and this type of behavior is not okay.